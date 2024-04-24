Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/24/24: FTC, Gov Debate, Donald Trump, Mike Johnson, Miguel Cardona

Published on April 24, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. FTC bans noncompetes, making it easier for millions of workers to quit

In this photo illustration, the Federal Trade Commission (... Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/ftc-bans-noncompete-clauses-that-restrict-job-switching-984d2187?mod=hp_lead_pos2

2. The embarrassing Gov Debate last night

Debate at IUPUI Source:Indiana Debate Commission

Listen:

reference:

Republican Candidates for Indiana Governor Talk Education, Economy, and More in Debate (wibc.com)

3.

Listen:

4. Trump giving support to Johnson over foreign aid bills

Speaker Johnson Joins Former President Trump At Mar-a-Lago For Announcement On Election Integrity Source:Getty

Listen:

reference: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-defends-mike-johnson-amid-backlash-from-hardliners-over-foreign-aid-vote-he-s-trying/ar-AA1nw4g9

5. Edu Sec Cardona ‘deeply concerned’ about situation at Columbia: ‘Antisemitic hate’ is unacceptable

Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona Participate in Panel Discussion at Claflin University Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Cardona ‘deeply concerned’ about situation at Columbia: ‘Antisemitic hate’ is unacceptable (msn.com)

