Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 3/27/25: Diego Morales in India not Indiana, John Brennan lecturing Trump admin for lack of “intelligence experience”, Casio Pocket TV, Biden “Quote Approval”
1. Diego Morales found in India
2. John Brennan lecturing about the lack of experience running the intelligence agencies.
3. Casio Pocket TV
4. The press can blame Biden all they want for "quote approval" and lack of access. The truth is they were fine with it. All of it.
