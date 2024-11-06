Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 11/6/24: Kamala No Show, Who’s The Boss Reboot? Engagement Ring For Sale, Kamala Fails To Outperform Biden in 0 Counties
1. Kamala is a no show after Trump announced winner
2. A Who's The Boss reboot?
A Who’s The Boss reboot? – https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/judith-light-says-she-might-213632152.html
3. Scott Jennings analysis of Trump win on CNN
4. Engagement ring for sale on the marketplace
5. Harris failed to outperform Biden in ZERO counties across the US
Harris failed to outperform Biden in ZERO counties across the US – https://x.com/ericabbenante/status/1854056504044744735?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
6. Celebs.. when are you leaving?
