Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 11/25/25: Amazon is throwing $15B into new data-center buildout in Indiana. A record 82 MILLION people are traveling for Thanksgiving. Blanket Basket on the Marketplace. What are people buying this Black Friday? 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/tony-katz-and-the-morning-news-2nd-hr-11-25-25

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Amazon is throwing $15B into new data-center buildout in Indiana https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-2-1-9ad717f8-179b-4382-ac1f-2eb56fa20911 2. A record 82 MILLION people are traveling for Thanksgiving https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-2-2-cbabf748-935a-4388-803f-d1d09de4f38f 3. Blanket Basket 4. What are people buying this Black Friday? https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-2-4-5ba3acb5-4fc8-4efb-a617-f5a25c853cd3