Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 11/21/24: Todd Rokita, Harris / Sharpton Ethics Violation, Looney Van Jones, “Ancient” PS2 on Sale, Musk and Ramaswamy say large scale firings are coming

Published on November 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Attorney General Todd Rokita launches investigation into Tyson Foods

Attorney General Todd Rokita launches investigation into Tyson Foods
Source: Getty

Indiana AG Todd Rokita wants Tyson Foods to answer questions about employees in Logansport – https://fox59.com/indiana-news/indiana-ag-asks-tyson-foods-to-answer-questions-about-migrants-working-in-logansport/

2. Harris Campaign and MSNBC Involved in Major Ethics Violation Over $500k 'Donation' to Al Sharpton

Harris Campaign and MSNBC Involved in Major Ethics Violation Over $500k 'Donation' to Al Sharpton
Source: Getty

Of course MSNBC should fire Al Sharpton – https://pjmedia.com/sarah-anderson/2024/11/19/harris-campaign-and-msnbc-involved-in-major-ethics-violation-over-500k-donation-to-al-sharpton-n4934450

3. Left singing their same old tune

4. Today on the Marketplace: A Playstation 2 is an 'Ancient Antique?'

5. Musk and Ramaswamy say large scale firings are coming

Musk and Ramaswamy say large scale firings are coming
Source: Getty

Musk and Ramaswamy say large scale firings are coming – https://www.yahoo.com/news/elon-musk-vivek-ramaswamy-outline-231614768.html

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close