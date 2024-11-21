Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 11/21/24: Todd Rokita, Harris / Sharpton Ethics Violation, Looney Van Jones, “Ancient” PS2 on Sale, Musk and Ramaswamy say large scale firings are coming
1. Attorney General Todd Rokita launches investigation into Tyson Foods
Indiana AG Todd Rokita wants Tyson Foods to answer questions about employees in Logansport – https://fox59.com/indiana-news/indiana-ag-asks-tyson-foods-to-answer-questions-about-migrants-working-in-logansport/
2. Harris Campaign and MSNBC Involved in Major Ethics Violation Over $500k 'Donation' to Al Sharpton
Of course MSNBC should fire Al Sharpton – https://pjmedia.com/sarah-anderson/2024/11/19/harris-campaign-and-msnbc-involved-in-major-ethics-violation-over-500k-donation-to-al-sharpton-n4934450
3. Left singing their same old tune
4. Today on the Marketplace: A Playstation 2 is an 'Ancient Antique?'
5. Musk and Ramaswamy say large scale firings are coming
Musk and Ramaswamy say large scale firings are coming – https://www.yahoo.com/news/elon-musk-vivek-ramaswamy-outline-231614768.html
