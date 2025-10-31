Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/31/25: Braun meets with Noem regarding illegal alien CDL drivers. Heritage and Tucker Carlson. Aquatic Erotic for sale. Are the Irsay daughters also planning to sell the Colts? 

Published on October 31, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Governor Braun’s comments on the recent ICE operation, Midway Blitz, that involved the arrest of dangerous illegal alien truck drivers

2. Heritage and Tucker Carlson

3. Aquatic Erotic

4. Are the Irsay daughters also planning to sell the Colts?

