Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 10/28/24: Anthony Richardson is tired, Left Continue To Cry Fascism, JC Penny TV For Sale, Michelle Obama is anti-men

Published on October 28, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Anthony Richardson didn’t want to lie, but maybe he should’ve

JMV talks Colts and Pacers

Colts’ Anthony Richardson admits to leaving Texans game for being ‘tired;

2. Left continue to cry fascism

The Boy Who Cried Wolf – Wikipedia

3. Vintage JC Penny TV for sale

4. Michelle Obama is anti-men

Michelle Obama thinks it’s wrong to demand policy details from Kamala Harris – https://x.com/realkiradavis/status/1850321998096011648?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….and check out this hatred of men – https://x.com/brianstelter/status/1850324197093912906?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….meet Dana Black of Indianapolis – https://x.com/IndianasOwn/status/1850604416862208498

