Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr: Kamala With Oprah, AOC, Iran Tried To Help Biden, Border Crossers With Ties To Terrorism, Vivek, Trump Springfield OH

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

3. Biden's team did not reach out to law enforcement after getting hacked Trump campaign emails from the Iranians

Source: Getty

Biden’s team did not reach out to law enforcement after getting hacked Trump campaign emails from the Iranians – https://www.politico.com/news/2024/09/19/iran-hacking-trump-biden-2024-election-00180160