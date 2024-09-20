Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr: Kamala With Oprah, AOC, Iran Tried To Help Biden, Border Crossers With Ties To Terrorism, Vivek, Trump Springfield OH

Published on September 20, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Kamala Harris on Oprah yesterday did not do her any favors

Source: Getty

2. AOC complains about the targeted pager attacks on Hezbollah

Source: Getty

3. Biden's team did not reach out to law enforcement after getting hacked Trump campaign emails from the Iranians

Source: Getty

Biden’s team did not reach out to law enforcement after getting hacked Trump campaign emails from the Iranians – https://www.politico.com/news/2024/09/19/iran-hacking-trump-biden-2024-election-00180160

4. Lt. Gov Mark Robinson allegedly has some shocking thoughts on a gay porn site

Source: Getty

Lt. Gov Mark Robinson allegedly has some shocking thoughts on a gay porn site – https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/19/politics/kfile-mark-robinson-black-nazi-pro-slavery-porn-forum/index.html

5. Retired border chief ordered to not report border crossers with ties to terrorism

Retired border chief ordered to not report border crossers with ties to terrorism (msn.com)

6. Vivek Ramaswamy Holds A Town Hall In Springfield, Ohio

Source: Getty

7. GOP Mayor Rob Rue to Trump: Don’t Come to Springfield

Source: Getty

GOP Mayor Rob Rue to Trump: Don’t Come to Springfield After Your Dog-Eating Slurs (thedailybeast.com)

