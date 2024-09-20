Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr: Kamala With Oprah, AOC, Iran Tried To Help Biden, Border Crossers With Ties To Terrorism, Vivek, Trump Springfield OH
1. Kamala Harris on Oprah yesterday did not do her any favors
2. AOC complains about the targeted pager attacks on Hezbollah
3. Biden's team did not reach out to law enforcement after getting hacked Trump campaign emails from the Iranians
4. Lt. Gov Mark Robinson allegedly has some shocking thoughts on a gay porn site
5. Retired border chief ordered to not report border crossers with ties to terrorism
6. Vivek Ramaswamy Holds A Town Hall In Springfield, Ohio
7. GOP Mayor Rob Rue to Trump: Don’t Come to Springfield
