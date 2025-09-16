Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/16/25: Ball State statement regarding online posts that university employees made about Kirk assassination. Did Charlie Kirk’s assassin have accomplices? What is the Tik Tok deal? BONDI: “There’s free speech and then there’s hate speech

2. Did Charlie Kirk’s assassin have accomplices?

Did Charlie Kirk’s assassin have accomplices? – https://www.foxnews.com/us/charlie-kirk-alleged-assassin-taken-over-leftist-ideology-while-fbi-probes-wider-plot-bongino

….he will be federally charged – https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/charlie-kirk-tyler-robinson-to-federal-charge-doj-source/

….He was obsessed with Charlie Kirk – https://www.yahoo.com/news/us/live/charlie-kirk-shooting-latest-fbi-says-suspects-dna-linked-to-crime-scene-vance-hosts-kirks-show-today-as-public-memorial-date-set-124018963.html

In all of this about Kirk, the attempt to blow up two news vans is getting pushed aside – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15101479/bomb-salt-lake-city-utah-fox-news-van.html

Trump says 3 more Venezuelan drug runners killed – https://nypost.com/2025/09/15/us-news/trump-announces-3-terrorists-killed-in-second-us-strike-on-venezuela-based-drug-traffickers/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

The NJ doctor resigned, the nurse was re-instated – https://www.foxnews.com/us/nj-doctor-resigns-after-nurse-said-he-cheered-charlie-kirks-death