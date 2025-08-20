Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/20/25: Indianapolis proposes increases for permit fees, inspections, penalties, Trump: No US Troops in Ukraine, Hamas is accepting a cease-fire proposal. Why now? You can text us! Gregg Doyel is a child. An embarrassing child

Published on August 20, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Indianapolis proposes increases for permit fees, inspections, penalties

Joe Hogsett Source:other

City proposes increases for permit fees, inspections, penalties – Indianapolis Business Journal

2. Trump: No US Troops in Ukraine

3. Hamas is accepting a cease-fire proposal. Why now?

Hamas is accepting a cease-fire proposal. Why now? – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/hamas-accepts-temporary-cease-fire-after-rejecting-deal-to-end-war-bb01d2ab?mod=hp_lead_pos6

 

4. You can text us!

A young man is using his smartphone while enjoying the outdoors, also wearing a smartwatch Source:Getty

WIBC Launches New Text Line – Connect With The Station At Any..

5. Gregg Doyel is a child. An embarrassing child

Gregg Doyel is a child. An embarrassing child – https://awfulannouncing.com/barstool/dave-portnoy-slams-gregg-doyel-calling-him-a-misogynist.html

