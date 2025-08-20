Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/20/25: Indianapolis proposes increases for permit fees, inspections, penalties, Trump: No US Troops in Ukraine, Hamas is accepting a cease-fire proposal. Why now? You can text us! Gregg Doyel is a child. An embarrassing child

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Indianapolis proposes increases for permit fees, inspections, penaltiesSource:other
City proposes increases for permit fees, inspections, penalties – Indianapolis Business Journal
2. Trump: No US Troops in Ukraine
3. Hamas is accepting a cease-fire proposal. Why now?
Hamas is accepting a cease-fire proposal. Why now? – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/hamas-accepts-temporary-cease-fire-after-rejecting-deal-to-end-war-bb01d2ab?mod=hp_lead_pos6
4. You can text us!Source:Getty
WIBC Launches New Text Line – Connect With The Station At Any..
5. Gregg Doyel is a child. An embarrassing child
Gregg Doyel is a child. An embarrassing child – https://awfulannouncing.com/barstool/dave-portnoy-slams-gregg-doyel-calling-him-a-misogynist.html
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash