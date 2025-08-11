Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/11/25: Shooting in Carmel, Trump – Putin Summit scheduled in Alaska, So, is Indiana going to redistrict? Trump presser scheduled today regarding making DC safe again

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Shooting in Carmel
2. Trump – Putin Summit scheduled in Alaska
Trump and Putin will meet in Alaska – https://www.nationalreview.com/news/trump-to-meet-with-putin-in-alaska-next-friday-to-discuss-ending-war-in-ukraine/
….will Zelenskyy be in attendance? – https://nypost.com/2025/08/09/us-news/white-house-weighs-inviting-zelensky-to-trumps-face-to-face-meet-up-with-putin-in-alaska/
….Zelenskyy won’t cede territory, but – again! – he might not have a choice – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/russia-ukraine-putin/2025/08/09/id/1221862/
….Putin’s cease fire proposal. Allegedly – https://www.wsj.com/world/ukraine-and-europe-counter-putins-cease-fire-proposal-6a16133c?mod=hp_lead_pos2
3. So, is Indiana going to redistrict?
4. Trump presser scheduled today regarding making DC safe again
