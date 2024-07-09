Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/9/24: Beryl, Joe Biden Cannot Be President Right Now, Supergirl, S&P drop? John Kirby Defends Biden Competency

Published on July 9, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

1. Hurricane Beryl remnants heading up to Indy

Hurricane Beryl Impacts Texas Coastline Source:Getty

2. Biden and the Parkinson’s expert met 8 times in 8 months

US President Joe Biden... Source:Getty

reference:

Biden and the Parkinson’s expert met 8 times in 8 months – https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/parkinsons-expert-visited-white-house-8-times-8/story?id=111754494

Of course the GOP would rather take on Biden than a new candidate – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gop-biden-presidential/2024/07/08/id/1171672/

3. I Don’t Think This Supergirl Is Kid Friendly

4. Morgan Stanley forecasting a 10% drop in the S&P before the election

U.S. Government National Debt and Bailout Source:Getty

reference:

Morgan Stanley forecasting a 10% drop in the S&P before the election – https://finance.yahoo.com/news/morgan-stanleys-wilson-says-10-213458828.html

 

5. John Kirby defends Biden

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Holds Daily Press Briefing Source:Getty

6. As Texas gets ready for a hurricane, local TV is informing the public that grocery stores are limiting shoppers to only two briskets per person.

