Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/9/24: Beryl, Joe Biden Cannot Be President Right Now, Supergirl, S&P drop? John Kirby Defends Biden Competency

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Hurricane Beryl remnants heading up to IndySource:Getty
2. Biden and the Parkinson’s expert met 8 times in 8 monthsSource:Getty
Biden and the Parkinson’s expert met 8 times in 8 months – https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/parkinsons-expert-visited-white-house-8-times-8/story?id=111754494
Of course the GOP would rather take on Biden than a new candidate – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gop-biden-presidential/2024/07/08/id/1171672/
3. I Don’t Think This Supergirl Is Kid Friendly
4. Morgan Stanley forecasting a 10% drop in the S&P before the electionSource:Getty
Morgan Stanley forecasting a 10% drop in the S&P before the election – https://finance.yahoo.com/news/morgan-stanleys-wilson-says-10-213458828.html
5. John Kirby defends BidenSource:Getty
6. As Texas gets ready for a hurricane, local TV is informing the public that grocery stores are limiting shoppers to only two briskets per person.
