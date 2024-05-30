Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/30/24: Trump trial in deliberations, Black Voters, US Army PASGT Kevlar Helmet, Fetterman, Bowman

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. The Trump judge gives some radical instructions

Trump New York Manhattan Criminal Court Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

The Trump judge gives some radical instructions, but it doesn’t mean every juror is buying into them – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-new-york-trial/2024/05/29/id/1166611/

2. Of course CNN is worried. Black people vote in their best interest, and that means Trump

Young African American man standing in voting booth with American flag, voting at polling station Source:Getty

 

Of course CNN is worried. Black people vote in their best interest, and that means Trump – https://lidblog.com/cnn-worried-donald-trumps-black-support-has-doubled/

3. Maniac screams ‘I’m gonna kill all the Jews’ as he tries to run down students outside NYC Jewish school in antisemitic hate attack

New York City Police Car Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

If he had said he wanted to kill black people, it would be national news. But he only wants to kill Jews, so the press doesn’t care – https://nypost.com/2024/05/29/us-news/driver-tries-to-run-down-kids-outside-nyc-jewish-school-in-possible-hate-crime-attack/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

 

4. Today on the Marketplace: Whatever he’s selling, you’re buying!

Listen:

5. Fetterman gives commencement at Yeshiva

Sen. John Fetterman... Source:Getty

 

Fetterman gives commencement at Yeshiva – https://nypost.com/2024/05/29/us-news/sen-john-fetterman-dramatically-whips-off-harvard-hood-at-yeshiva-university-commencement/

6. Jamaal Bowman Unloads on ‘Racist’ AIPAC: ‘Their Donors Are MAGA’

Free Speech Presser May 23 Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Jamaal Bowman Unloads on ‘Racist’ AIPAC: ‘Their Donors Are MAGA’ (msn.com)

Trending
US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

The mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett and the deputy mayor, Dan Parker are duplicitous terrible people.

Terre Haute Native Receives Golden Buzzer From Heidi Klum On America's Got Talent
Nick Cottongim

Terre Haute Native Receives Golden Buzzer From Heidi Klum On America’s Got Talent

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
WISH-TV

Top 5 Most Dangerous Marion Co. ZIP Codes

Young business people shaking hands and meeting with documents above to hire a partner or work together at the office, teamwork or researching a new marketing project in close-up.
Casey Daniels

The top 5 most sought-after careers in Indiana

Southsiders Prevail in Fight Over Wetlands
Mirror Indy

Southsiders Prevail in Halting Plan to Destroy Wetlands

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close