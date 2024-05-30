Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/30/24: Trump trial in deliberations, Black Voters, US Army PASGT Kevlar Helmet, Fetterman, Bowman

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. The Trump judge gives some radical instructionsSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
The Trump judge gives some radical instructions, but it doesn’t mean every juror is buying into them – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-new-york-trial/2024/05/29/id/1166611/
2. Of course CNN is worried. Black people vote in their best interest, and that means TrumpSource:Getty
Of course CNN is worried. Black people vote in their best interest, and that means Trump – https://lidblog.com/cnn-worried-donald-trumps-black-support-has-doubled/
3. Maniac screams ‘I’m gonna kill all the Jews’ as he tries to run down students outside NYC Jewish school in antisemitic hate attackSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
If he had said he wanted to kill black people, it would be national news. But he only wants to kill Jews, so the press doesn’t care – https://nypost.com/2024/05/29/us-news/driver-tries-to-run-down-kids-outside-nyc-jewish-school-in-possible-hate-crime-attack/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
4. Today on the Marketplace: Whatever he’s selling, you’re buying!
Listen:
5. Fetterman gives commencement at YeshivaSource:Getty
Fetterman gives commencement at Yeshiva – https://nypost.com/2024/05/29/us-news/sen-john-fetterman-dramatically-whips-off-harvard-hood-at-yeshiva-university-commencement/
6. Jamaal Bowman Unloads on ‘Racist’ AIPAC: ‘Their Donors Are MAGA’Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Jamaal Bowman Unloads on ‘Racist’ AIPAC: ‘Their Donors Are MAGA’ (msn.com)