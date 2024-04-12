Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr – 4/12/24: Illegal Migrant on Terror List, Pro-Palestinian Blockade, OJ Simpson, Cali Homeless Audit, Suburban White Women

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr:
1. Border agents arrest man on FBI terror watchlist amid migrant influxSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Border agents arrest man on FBI terror watchlist amid migrant influx: CBP sources | Fox News
2. “Pro-Palestinian” blockades coming on MondaySource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
“Pro-Palestinian” blockades coming on Monday – https://wibc.com/315972/impd-preparing-for-potential-pro-palestine-blockade-monday/
….Pro-Hamas. They mean Pro-Hamas.
3. Legendary athlete, actor and millionaire: O.J. Simpson’s murder trial lost him the American dreamSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Legendary athlete, actor and millionaire: O.J. Simpson’s murder trial lost him the American dream (msn.com)
4. California failed to track how billions of dollars allocated for homelessness programs were spent: State auditSource:Getty
reference:
California failed to track how billions of dollars allocated for homelessness programs were spent: State audit report – ABC News (go.com)
5. Tony updates his criticism about Liberal White Women to Suburban White WomenSource:Getty
Listen: