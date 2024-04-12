Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr – 4/12/24: Illegal Migrant on Terror List, Pro-Palestinian Blockade, OJ Simpson, Cali Homeless Audit, Suburban White Women

Published on April 12, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr:

1. Border agents arrest man on FBI terror watchlist amid migrant influx

AFGHANISTAN-US ATTACK-NEW AFGHAN FLAG-KALASHNIKOV Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Border agents arrest man on FBI terror watchlist amid migrant influx: CBP sources | Fox News

2. “Pro-Palestinian” blockades coming on Monday

Pro-Palestinian Protest Against The Exhibition At The MOCAK Museum In Krakow Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

“Pro-Palestinian” blockades coming on Monday – https://wibc.com/315972/impd-preparing-for-potential-pro-palestine-blockade-monday/

….Pro-Hamas. They mean Pro-Hamas.

3. Legendary athlete, actor and millionaire: O.J. Simpson’s murder trial lost him the American dream

US-OJ SIMPSON-TRIAL Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Legendary athlete, actor and millionaire: O.J. Simpson’s murder trial lost him the American dream (msn.com)

4. California failed to track how billions of dollars allocated for homelessness programs were spent: State audit

Unhoused Encampment Tent City Shutdown Source:Getty

 

reference:

California failed to track how billions of dollars allocated for homelessness programs were spent: State audit report – ABC News (go.com)

5. Tony updates his criticism about Liberal White Women to Suburban White Women

A woman carries a placard saying "Not your baby factory," as... Source:Getty

Listen:

