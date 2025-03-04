Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 3/4/25: Hogsett pick for Animal Care services tabled, Zelensky wanting to drag out the war, Academy Awards ratings down, Chris Murphy, Scott Jennings

Published on March 4, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Indy mayor to find another person to lead Animal Care Services

2. Trump: Zelensky better not be right about the war dragging on

Trump pauses aid to Ukraine – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/russia-at-war/trump-pauses-aid-to-ukraine-amid-clash-with-zelensky/

Will Zelenskyy have to resign to get Ukraine right with Trump? – https://archive.is/jgurj

3. TV Ratings: Oscars Draw 18M Viewers, Down From 2024

4. Sen. Chris Murphy says he's fighting to "save democracy"

5. Scott Jennings continues to be a nightly one man wrecking ball on CNN

