Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/18/25: Kentucky flooding, Delta plane crash in Canada, Fort Knox audit? AR to LA? Are people really moving out of DC?

Published on February 18, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Winter Storms Cause Flooding Throughout Kentucky And Region

Winter Storms Cause Flooding Throughout Kentucky And Region
Source: Getty

Kentucky flooding – https://www.foxnews.com/us/kentucky-mother-7-year-old-daughter-among-9-dead-from-flooding

2. Another plane crash.. this time in Canada

Another plane crash.. this time in Canada
Source: Getty

Rep. Eric Swalwell likes when planes crash, because he’s a ghoul – https://x.com/seanmdav/status/1891507201757348255?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….that Delta flight in Canada – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/delta-flight-flips-over-in-toronto/

3. Audit Fort Knox? Good by me

Audit Fort Knox? Good by me
Source: Getty

Audit Fort Knox? Good by me – https://www.zerohedge.com/political/lets-do-it-rand-paul-supports-fort-knox-physical-audit-after-zerohedge-suggestion-goes

4. AR to LA?

AR to LA?
Source: Getty

The Colts aren’t really going to trade Anthony Richardson. Right? – https://www.si.com/nfl/colts/news/colts-nfl-analyst-trading-anthony-richardson-rams

5. Anti-Trump Protest In Washington DC

Anti-Trump Protest In Washington DC
Source: Getty

Are people really moving out of DC? Well, it depends on how you use the data – https://x.com/newslambert/status/1891271579406836103?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

