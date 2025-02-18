Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 2/18/25: Kentucky flooding, Delta plane crash in Canada, Fort Knox audit? AR to LA? Are people really moving out of DC?
1. Winter Storms Cause Flooding Throughout Kentucky And Region
Kentucky flooding – https://www.foxnews.com/us/kentucky-mother-7-year-old-daughter-among-9-dead-from-flooding
2. Another plane crash.. this time in Canada
Rep. Eric Swalwell likes when planes crash, because he’s a ghoul – https://x.com/seanmdav/status/1891507201757348255?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….that Delta flight in Canada – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/delta-flight-flips-over-in-toronto/
3. Audit Fort Knox? Good by me
Audit Fort Knox? Good by me – https://www.zerohedge.com/political/lets-do-it-rand-paul-supports-fort-knox-physical-audit-after-zerohedge-suggestion-goes
4. AR to LA?
The Colts aren’t really going to trade Anthony Richardson. Right? – https://www.si.com/nfl/colts/news/colts-nfl-analyst-trading-anthony-richardson-rams
5. Anti-Trump Protest In Washington DC
Are people really moving out of DC? Well, it depends on how you use the data – https://x.com/newslambert/status/1891271579406836103?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA