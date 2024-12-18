Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/18/24: Left Losing Its Mind Over Trump Lawsuits Against The Media, Holiday Heart, 14 Tren de Aragua Arrested In Aurora, Men Not Pulling Their Weight In The Home

Published on December 18, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. The left losing its mind over Trump’s lawsuits against the media.

Source: Getty

2. Do you have "Holiday Heart"

Source: Getty

Been drinking and your heart’s fluttering? You may have ‘holiday heart’

3. If someone says they don't want a gift for Christmas, they probably do

Source: Getty

4. Are you a good gift wrapper?

Source: Getty

5. 14 suspected gang members arrested after Aurora, Colo. home invasion

Source: Getty

6. Missing radioactive material connected to New Jersey drones?

7. Kids dreading that they are going to end up on the naughty list

Source: Getty

