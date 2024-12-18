Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 12/18/24: Left Losing Its Mind Over Trump Lawsuits Against The Media, Holiday Heart, 14 Tren de Aragua Arrested In Aurora, Men Not Pulling Their Weight In The Home
1. The left losing its mind over Trump’s lawsuits against the media.
2. Do you have "Holiday Heart"
3. If someone says they don't want a gift for Christmas, they probably do
4. Are you a good gift wrapper?
5. 14 suspected gang members arrested after Aurora, Colo. home invasion
6. Missing radioactive material connected to New Jersey drones?
7. Kids dreading that they are going to end up on the naughty list
