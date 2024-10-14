Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/14/24: Early Voting Is Down, DOJ Sues Virginia, Gwen & Tim Walz, Colts Win, Kamala Says Trump Is Hiding
1. Early voting is down
Early voting is down – https://nypost.com/2024/10/11/us-news/early-voting-is-down-and-the-numbers-hold-bad-news-for-democrats/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
2. DOJ sues Virginia for removing non-citizens from voter rolls too close to election day
DOJ sues Virginia for removing non-citizens from voter rolls too close to election day – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/doj-sues-virginia-allegedly-purging-noncitizens-voting-rolls-close-election
3. Gwen Walz telling people to vote is attractive no one who isn't already a woman
4. Tim Walz pretends to be manly
5. Colts Hold Off Titans to Get Third Win of Season
6. Kamala Harris is "questioning" why Trump is hiding. He's not hiding, so what is Harris talking about?
