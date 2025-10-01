Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/1/25: Dems are the reason for the Shutdown. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth setting the standards. Trump introducing Trump RX. Just imagine if the Fever had a healthy team. Pete Hegseth:  “Upholding and demanding high standards is NOT TOXIC

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Dems are the reason for the Shutdown
The shutdown is here – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/senate-votes-measures/2025/09/30/id/1228504/
2. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth setting the standards
I don’t care if the general were impressed with the meeting or not. I want them to do the job or get out – https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/could-email-officials-balk-hegseths-190322740.html
3. Trump introducing Trump RX
The new drug prices – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-oval-office-announcement/
….TrumpRx – https://www.wsj.com/health/pharma/white-house-to-announce-trumprx-drug-buying-website-and-deal-with-pfizer-8c42e5cb?mod=hp_lead_pos3