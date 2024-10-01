Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 10/1/24: Helene Storm Damage, Longshoreman Strike, Israel Offensive Begins, Vance – Walz, Pete Rose Gone At 83, Activist Judge In Georgia, Drakkar Noir

Published on October 1, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Hurricane Helene Damage Is Insane

Hurricane Helene Damage Is Insane
Hurricane Helene is an absolute horror – https://www.wsj.com/us-news/climate-environment/hurricane-helene-death-toll-rises-as-rescuers-scramble-to-reach-flooded-towns-f0f19b29?mod=hp_lead_pos8

2. Longshoreman Strike

Longshoreman Strike
The longshoreman will strike – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/09/30/ports-strike-truckers-rails-billions-in-cargo-shutdown.html

3. Israel Ground Offensive Has Begun.

Israel Ground Offensive Has Begun.
Ground offensive begins. Israel takes on Hezbollah in their backyard – https://www.jpost.com/israel-hamas-war/article-821158

4. Vance – Walz Debate Tonight

Vance - Walz Debate Tonight
5. Pete Rose gone at 83

Pete Rose gone at 83
Pete Rose gone at 83 – https://sports.yahoo.com/mlb-hit-king-pete-rose-dead-at-83-231616898.html

6. Activist judge in Georgia decides to have an opinion on abortion

Activist judge in Georgia decides to have an opinion on abortion
Activist judge in Georgia decides to have an opinion on abortion – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/georgia-judge-overturns-states-six-week-heartbeat-abortion-law-calls-unconstitutional

7. Drakkar Noir is making a comeback!

Drakkar Noir is making a comeback!
Drakkar Noir is making a comeback! – https://www.wsj.com/lifestyle/vintage-cologne-teens-trend-dior-armani-845d1e76?mod=hp_featst_pos3

