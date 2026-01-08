Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/8/26: It seems everyone in Minnesota knew about the fraud, and Gov. Walz did nothing about it. The ICE shooting in Minneapolis. Getting ready for the Peach Bowl. Trump pulls U.S. out of dozens of treaties and organizations

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. It seems everyone in Minnesota knew about the fraud, and Gov. Walz did nothing about it
It seems everyone in Minnesota knew about the fraud, and Gov. Walz did nothing about it – https://www.foxnews.com/media/minnesota-house-speaker-warns-americans-shocked-scope-fraud-crisis
2. The ICE shooting in Minneapolis
Chris Hayes and the leftist narrative of what happened in Minneapolis
The ICE shooting in Minneapolis – https://www.foxnews.com/us/walz-prepares-national-guard-woman-killed-ice-operation-never-been-war-federal-government
….was the driver “stalking and impeding law enforcement?” – https://nypost.com/2026/01/07/us-news/minneapolis-driver-fatally-shot-by-ice-agent-had-been-stalking-and-impeding-law-enforcement-noem/
….Democrats were wary of a government shutdown, now, after the shooting, they want it – https://www.axios.com/2026/01/08/democrats-ice-government-shutdown-minneapolis
….the tough guy mayor of Minneapolis – https://nypost.com/2026/01/07/us-news/minneapolis-mayor-jacob-frey-tells-ice-to-get-the-fk-out-after-agent-guns-down-woman/
….and chants of “stolen land?” – https://x.com/MrAndyNgo/status/2009070744278622237
3. Getting ready for the Peach Bowl
4. Trump pulls U.S. out of dozens of treaties and organizations
Trump pulls U.S. out of dozens of treaties and organizations – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/jan/7/us-exit-dozens-international-organizations-retreats-global/