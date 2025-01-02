Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/2/25: Terrorist Attack in New Orleans, NASCAR and Lowe’s deliver homes to North Carolina, Explosion in Las Vegas, Anthony Richardson’s “Chronic Back Issues”, Indy again registers more than 200 homicides in a year

Published on January 2, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Terrorist attack in New Orleans

Terrorist attack in New Orleans
Terrorist attack in New Orleans – https://www.newsmax.com/us/new-orleans-bourbon-street-truck/2025/01/01/id/1193543/

….IED’s placed around the city – https://hotair.com/headlines/2025/01/01/breaking-la-state-police-intel-bulletin-3-men-1-woman-seen-placing-ieds-n3798408

….the Sugar Bowl postponed – https://x.com/SugarBowlNola

….Biden says “don’t jump to conclusions,” but videos made by killer show he joined ISIS – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14242603/joe-biden-addresses-new-orleans-terror-attack-las-vegas-cybertruck.html

….homemade explosives seized in Virginia – https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/fbi-homemade-explosives-isle-of-wight-county/

2. NASCAR and Lowe's deliver homes to North Carolina

NASCAR and Lowe's deliver homes to North Carolina
NASCAR and Lowe’s deliver homes to North Carolina – https://legalinsurrection.com/2024/12/nascar-and-lowes-deliver-over-100-tiny-homes-for-north-carolina-hurricane-victims/

3. Bomb detonated in front of Trump Tower in Las Vegas, via Cybertruck

….a bomb detonated in front of Trump Tower in Las Vegas, via Cybertruck – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/west/car-fire-explosion-trump-hotel-vegas/

4. Did the Colts know about Anthony Richardson's "chronic back issues" when they drafted him?

Did the Colts know about Anthony Richardson's "chronic back issues" when they drafted him?
Related Stories

Did the Colts know about Anthony Richardson’s “chronic back issues” when they drafted him? – https://x.com/MarcD1075/status/1874604602647281833

5. Indy again registers more than 200 homicides in a year, but at least Hogsett is fighting for abortion rights

Indy again registers more than 200 homicides in a year, but at least Hogsett is fighting for abortion rights
Indy activists look for answers after more than 200 homicides in 2024 | wthr.com

