Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 1/2/25: Terrorist Attack in New Orleans, NASCAR and Lowe’s deliver homes to North Carolina, Explosion in Las Vegas, Anthony Richardson’s “Chronic Back Issues”, Indy again registers more than 200 homicides in a year
1. Terrorist attack in New Orleans
Terrorist attack in New Orleans – https://www.newsmax.com/us/new-orleans-bourbon-street-truck/2025/01/01/id/1193543/
….IED’s placed around the city – https://hotair.com/headlines/2025/01/01/breaking-la-state-police-intel-bulletin-3-men-1-woman-seen-placing-ieds-n3798408
….the Sugar Bowl postponed – https://x.com/SugarBowlNola
….Biden says “don’t jump to conclusions,” but videos made by killer show he joined ISIS – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14242603/joe-biden-addresses-new-orleans-terror-attack-las-vegas-cybertruck.html
….homemade explosives seized in Virginia – https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/fbi-homemade-explosives-isle-of-wight-county/
2. NASCAR and Lowe's deliver homes to North Carolina
NASCAR and Lowe’s deliver homes to North Carolina – https://legalinsurrection.com/2024/12/nascar-and-lowes-deliver-over-100-tiny-homes-for-north-carolina-hurricane-victims/
3. Bomb detonated in front of Trump Tower in Las Vegas, via Cybertruck
….a bomb detonated in front of Trump Tower in Las Vegas, via Cybertruck – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/west/car-fire-explosion-trump-hotel-vegas/
4. Did the Colts know about Anthony Richardson's "chronic back issues" when they drafted him?
Did the Colts know about Anthony Richardson’s “chronic back issues” when they drafted him? – https://x.com/MarcD1075/status/1874604602647281833
5. Indy again registers more than 200 homicides in a year, but at least Hogsett is fighting for abortion rights
Indy activists look for answers after more than 200 homicides in 2024 | wthr.com