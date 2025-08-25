Tony Katz 50s bumper playlist

70s bumper music you’ve heard on Tony Katz and the Morning News
1. Buddy Holly & The Crickets “That’ll Be The Day”
2. Bill Haley & His Comets – Rock Around The Clock
3. Danny And The Juniors – At The Hop
4. Twistin The Night Away Sam Cooke
5. The Clovers – Love Potion Number Nine
6. DION ~ RUNAROUND SUE
7. Elvis Presley – Return To Sender
