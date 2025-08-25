Listen Live
Tony Katz 50s bumper playlist

Published on August 25, 2025

70s bumper music you’ve heard on Tony Katz and the Morning News

1. Buddy Holly & The Crickets “That’ll Be The Day”

2. Bill Haley & His Comets – Rock Around The Clock

3. Danny And The Juniors – At The Hop

4. Twistin The Night Away Sam Cooke

5. The Clovers – Love Potion Number Nine

6. DION ~ RUNAROUND SUE

7. Elvis Presley – Return To Sender

