Today is National Vodka Day, Barkeep Vodka is Made in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS–Today is National Vodka Day. One of the companies celebrating it is Huse Culinary, which is one of Barkeep Vodka’s several partners. Chris Clifford is the Vice President of Business Development for Huse Culinary, which operates several Indianapolis-area restaurants including St. Elmo Steak House.

“This is crafted from 100% premium Indiana corn. Vodkas generally are supposed to be tasteless and odorless, but there can be a bite on the end of it,” said Clifford at St. Elmo Thursday afternoon. Clifford says Barkeep Vodka uses a patented pressure filtration process to take away the bite. “It was developed in Indianapolis. We have the rights to use that for the State of Indiana. This process also removes of-flavors and reduces burn. This breakthrough innovation achieves a level of purity beyond what is possible through distillation alone, resulting in an incomparably clean, smooth vodka,” said Clifford. Clifford says Barkeep Vodka is available in many retail outlets all over Indianapolis. “It’s growing rapidly. It hit a lot of the major retailers this week. We’re picking up a lot of new accounts and we’re getting great feedback,” said Clifford.