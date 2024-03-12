Thomas Massie to Pramila Jayapal: “Do we accept Illegal Immigrants because their climate is changing?” (story 2)
This is what happened on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3:
Holcomb Signs 67 Bills Into Law On Monday. One of those bills protects “intellectual diversity” on Indiana College campuses. State Rep. Ed Delany (D-Indianapolis) denies that conservatives are discriminated against in colleges. Holcomb Signs 67 Bills Into Law On Monday (wibc.com)
Pramila Jayapal doesn’t want Thomas Massie to disparage illegal immigrants.
3. Chasten Buttegieg is a clownSource:Getty
Chasten Buttegieg is a clown, and Pushaw’s response is glorious – https://twitter.com/ChristinaPushaw/status/1767245204992483603