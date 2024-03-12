Listen Live

Thomas Massie to Pramila Jayapal: “Do we accept Illegal Immigrants because their climate is changing?”

Published on March 12, 2024

This is what happened on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3:

 

1. Holcomb Signs 67 Bills Into Law On Monday, one of which protects “intellectual diversity”.

Eric Holcomb, governor of Indiana, speaks.

Holcomb Signs 67 Bills Into Law On Monday. One of those bills protects “intellectual diversity” on Indiana College campuses. State Rep. Ed Delany (D-Indianapolis) denies that conservatives are discriminated against in colleges. Holcomb Signs 67 Bills Into Law On Monday (wibc.com)

2. Progressive Pramila Jayapal Doesn’t want us to disparage Illegal Immigrants

Representative Pramila Jayapal

Pramila Jayapal doesn’t want Thomas Massie to disparage illegal immigrants. 

3. Chasten Buttegieg is a clown

'Hadestown' Broadway Opening Night, Arrivals, New York, USA - 17 Apr 2019 Source:Getty

Chasten Buttegieg is a clown, and Pushaw’s response is glorious – https://twitter.com/ChristinaPushaw/status/1767245204992483603 

