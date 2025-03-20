The Most Popular Dog Breeds In The United States
The American Kennel Club (AKC) has announced their list of the most popular dog breeds in the United States in 2024, with the French Bulldog securing the number one spot for the third year in a row. “Frenchies” began their rise to dominance in 2022 when they took the title from the Labrador Retriever, which had held the top spot for 31 years. To determine the most popular dog breeds in America, the AKC reviews its registration statistics and identifies which breeds have the most registered members. Here is the full list:
1. French Bulldog
2. Labrador Retriever
3. Golden Retriever
4. German Shepherd
5. Poodle
6. Dachshund
7. Beagle
8. Rottweiler
9. Bulldog
10. German Shorthaired Pointer
