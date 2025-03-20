Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

The Most Popular Dog Breeds In The United States

Published on March 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The American Kennel Club (AKC) has announced their list of the most popular dog breeds in the United States in 2024, with the French Bulldog securing the number one spot for the third year in a row. “Frenchies” began their rise to dominance in 2022 when they took the title from the Labrador Retriever, which had held the top spot for 31 years. To determine the most popular dog breeds in America, the AKC reviews its registration statistics and identifies which breeds have the most registered members. Here is the full list:

1. French Bulldog

French Bulldog
Source: Getty

2. Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever
Source: Getty

3. Golden Retriever

Golden Retriever
Source: Getty

4. German Shepherd

German Shepherd
Source: Getty

5. Poodle

Poodle
Source: Getty

6. Dachshund

Dachshund
Source: Getty

7. Beagle

Beagle
Source: Getty

8. Rottweiler

Rottweiler
Source: Getty

9. Bulldog

Bulldog
Source: Getty

10. German Shorthaired Pointer

German Shorthaired Pointer
Source: Getty
More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close