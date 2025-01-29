Listen Live
Sean Copeland Ranks Among the Best in the Nation!

Published on January 29, 2025

The results are in, and our very own Sean Copeland from B105.7 has ranked #16 on Barrett Media’s Top 20 AC/Hot AC Radio Shows of 2024! Barrett Media’s Top 20 series is a massive industry recognition, and this year, for the first time, music radio got its well-deserved spotlight.

Out of 129 AC/Hot AC shows that received votes, Sean secured a spot among the best of the best, standing tall among major market hosts and national programs!
This ranking isn’t just about numbers—it reflects the ability to entertain, connect, and create a show that resonates across platforms. It’s a testament to the loyalty of listeners, the dedication of the B105.7 team, and, of course, Sean’s incredible talent behind the mic. So let’s take a moment to celebrate Sean Copeland! If you’ve ever laughed, nodded along, or started your morning feeling just a little bit better because of The Sean Show, now’s the time to send him some well-earned applause. Congrats, Sean! 🎉👏

Source: Barrett Media

Sean Copeland Ranks Among the Best in the Nation! was originally published on b1057.com

