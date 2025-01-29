Sean Copeland Ranks Among the Best in the Nation!

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The results are in, andBarrett Media’s Top 20 series is a massive industry recognition, and this year, for the first time, music radio got its well-deserved spotlight.Out of, Sean secured a spot among the best of the best, standing tall among major market hosts and national programs!This ranking isn’t just about numbers—it reflects the ability to entertain, connect, and create a show that resonates across platforms. It’s a testament to the loyalty of listeners, the dedication of the B105.7 team, and, of course, Sean’s incredible talent behind the mic. So let’s take a moment to celebrate Sean Copeland! If you’ve ever laughed, nodded along, or started your morning feeling just a little bit better because of The Sean Show, now’s the time to send him some well-earned applause.