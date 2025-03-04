Ranking Colts Positions Of Needs For 2025 Offseason
1. Safety
Safety: Given how this position has impacted Lou Anarumo defenses in the past, it has risen to the top of the needs list. Julian Blackmon is a free agent, so that has some impact here, too. Depth at safety is anyone’s guess, although the Nick Cross seen in 2024 offers some hope looking ahead a bit. Still though, safety is a massive need this offseason, both when looking at the present, and the future. As you’ll see throughout this list, the Colts have plenty of needs and I think the separation is pretty thin.
2. Tight End
Tight End: One could certainly make the case this should be No. 1 especially when you factor in the desperate nature to saving the career of Anthony Richardson with the Colts. Specifically, the need for a pass catching tight end is glaring (just ask Shane Steichen what a true top tight end can bring to 3rd down). Chris Ballard appears to agree with this sentiment, mentioning the need for to give his offensive staff better options in the middle of the field.
3. Cornerback
Cornerback: In 2024, many pegged cornerback as the biggest off-season need. The need is still very pressing, another offseason later. JuJu Brents’ injury issues must be treated like he’s not even on the roster when the Colts analyze their CB depth chart. There’s no Colts fere agents at cornerback, but the position still needs some outside attention. Remember, both Day 3 corners drafted last year are no longer on the roster. Plus, Kenny Moore II turns 30 years old in August. The Colts want to play more press man coverage, so does this alter the corner focus for Lou Anarumo? Chris Ballard feels the Colts have this skillset already on the roster, but it will still be something to watch.
4. Running Back
Running Back: Like tight end, the focus at running back needs to be more in the receiving department. In the last 4 drafts, the Colts have selected just one running back (Evan Hull 5th rounder in 2023). It would make a lot of sense to use a mid-round pick at running, with a focus in the receiving game. The Colts know they need more production from the running back depth chart.
5. Quarterback
Quarterback: Yes, quarterback needs some attention, preferably of the veteran route. A draft pick though is just fine, and I’d say that for nearly all of the quarterback situations around the league. The position, and having some depth there, means that much around the NFL. Again, what does “real competition” from Chris Ballard mean here? Do we see a free agency + draft double dip with Joe Flacco and Sam Ehlinger both hitting free agency?
6. Linebacker
Linebacker: This position has hardly ever felt like a big need under Chris Ballard, largely thanks to his impressive success rate in drafting LBs. But with E.J. Speed a free agent and Zaire Franklin approaching 30 years old, it would be wise to give Lou Anarumo some help here. Will Ballard’s tremendous track record of drafting linebackers continue under Anarumo?
7. Defensive Tackle
Defensive Tackle: Some depth could be used at defensive tackle, along with one eye looking towards the future. Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner can still play, but are also on the wrong side of 30 years old. The 2025 draft class is supposed to be very strong along the defensive line, so a draft pick there is certainly something to look into. One note from the Combine, is the Colts do feel they will need to scout their defensive line differently under Lou Anarumo. Given that, does this mean defensive line will receive some different attention this offseason?
8. Offensive Line
Offensive Line: Another Chris Ballard favorite is giving annual love to the offensive line. And the 2025 offseason brings several questions needing answers in the trenches up front. However, there are some definite in-house options to possibly role things over. I view the OL need more in the veteran department, mostly depth wise, in 2025. Moving on from Braden Smith would thrust second-year tackle Matt Goncalves into the starting lineup, and send this need (for quality depth) up a few slots.
9. Defensive End
Defensive End: Again, like I said to start off this piece, I don’t have real separation to a lot of these positions. You could make strong cases for several of these to be higher on the list. And I am already regretting not having defensive end higher on this list. Defensive end has bodies, and resources, but you can never ignore pass rush. Plus, you do have Samson Ebukam coming off a torn Achilles, Dayo Odeyingbo in a contract year and Kwity Paye’s rookie contract ending after this coming season.
