Photos: Hoosiers See Northern Lights In The Sky

Published on May 11, 2024

photo of the northern lights in Northern Indiana last night

Source: Michael Caterina / Twitter: @MLCaterina

Friday night in Indiana, specifically along the Ohio River in southern Indiana, Hoosiers were treated to a rare and awe-inspiring sight of the Northern Lights.

The aurora borealis, a natural phenomenon usually associated with regions much farther north, made a surprise appearance, It’s vibrant light did not shy away!

This unexpected display was a result of a solar storm that created ideal conditions for the Northern Lights to be visible in parts of Indiana, including Bloomington and Indianapolis.

Hoosiers took to social media to share stunning photos of the celestial spectacle, capturing the magic of the night sky illuminated by the otherworldly glow of the Northern Lights.

For many residents of Indiana, witnessing this rare event was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Take a look below at post from X of people sharing photos of the Northern Lights they saw in Indiana.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

36.

37.

photo of the northern lights in Northern Indiana last night
