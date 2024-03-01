Pelicans Blitz Pacers and Dominate Them With 129-102 Victory

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN.) – After defeating the(36-25) on Wednesday night, the(34-27) get blown out 129-102 after a historic offensive first quarter from New Orleans.

1. First Quarter Source:Getty In Wednesday’s meeting, the Indiana Pacers were able to blitz the New Orleans Pelicans with a 40-point first quarter. It was a historic first quarter tonight for the Pelicans. They shot 90.9% from the field and scored on every possession they took a shot. Pascal Siakam got the scoring started for Indiana with a triple and then their last lead would be 5-2 after a Siakam layup. The two times tied twice in the quarter. After a Myles Turner layup, the score was 21-16 with 6:42 left. New Orleans turned the offense over to Brandon Ingram and next thing you know, they’re on a 17-0 run to lead 38-16 with 2:49 left in the first. They two teams would each score ten points the rest of the way. After twelve minutes, New Orleans led 48-26. Ingram scored 19 points in the quarter followed by 9 points from Siakam and Jonas Valanciunas. Indiana went the entire quarter without a defensive rebound. Both Pelicans misses resulted in offensive rebounds, which they scored on. New Orleans turned it over three times, the only small defensive victory.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty After starting the game 23/25 in the first 13-minutes, the Pacers were finally able to break through with consecutive stops defensively while scoring. After going down 57-26 after a Trey Murphy III three-pointer with 10:34 remaining. Indiana then outscored New Orleans 23-3 to trail 60-49 with 4:16 left in the half. Turner’s layup was the final field goal Indiana hit during that run. That would end up being the closest the Pacers got the rest of the game. CJ McCollum scored five points and then Murphy scored five to close the first half. Indiana trailed New Orleans 77-56. Murphy led all scorers with 23 points after a 19 point second. Ingram trailed him by two points. Siakam led Indiana in scoring with 12 points.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty The third quarter would be ugly just like the first, but not because of the Pacers defense. Their offense just went ice cold to start the quarter. At halftime, Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard were both scoreless. After three quarters, they’d be 1/12 with Nembhard being the player to score from distance. McCollum opened the second half with a three followed by one free throw from Aaron Nesmith. The Pelicans outscored the Pacers 17-3 in 6:35 to go ahead 94-59 with 5:25 remaining in the third quarter. The largest deficit for the Pacers would be 36, and the first instance happening in the third quarter with 4:32 remaining after a Zion Williamson floater. The next instance would be when Ingram closed the second quarter with two free-throws to make it 108-72 after thirty-six minutes. He led all scorers with 33 points after a 12-point third quarter. Murphy trailed him with 26 points. Indiana’s leading scorers were Siakam and Turner with 12.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty With the game out of hand, Nembhard was the only starter to play in the fourth quarter. T.J. McConnell was declared questionable seconds into the start of the game with back soreness and Ben Sheppard was out with an illness. That left Nembhard as the only guard not named Haliburton to play in a decided game. Jarace Walker and Isaiah Jackson were the other two players to play all twelve minutes in the fourth. Walker and Jackson were productive with their minutes. New Orleans lead in the fourth quarter stayed in the high twenties. Indiana outscored them in the fourth 30-21, but were blown out 129-102 by the Pelicans.

5. Top Performers Source:Getty Brandon Ingram (34p, 8r, 7a), Trey Murphy III (28p, 7r, 6 threes), Jonas Valanciunas (15p, 9r), and CJ McCollum (14). For Indiana, Isaiah Jackson (13p, 10r) and Jarace Walker (6p, 7r, 6s, 3s, 2b). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source:Getty 48 points in a quarter is the most in franchise history for New Orleans & the most the Pacers have surrendered in a quarter this season

New Orleans field goal percentage of 90.9% is the highest in Pelicans franchise history Highest field goal percentage allowed in a quarter in Pacers franchise history

Pelicans started the game 23/25 and then went 1/14

Tyrese Haliburton went scoreless for the second time of his career and first time as a Pacer 2nd game with 0 field goals as a Pacer 2nd game under 5 points as a Pacer Both games 12/12/22 vs Miami Heat Haliburton’s 3 assists tie second fewest assists in a game this season Lowest is 1 on 2/2/24 vs Sacramento Brandon Ingram registers hid 10th game with 30+ points Only 2nd time this season he’s scored 30+ in back-to-back games James Johnson made his 6th appearance on the season Oscar Tshiebwe made his 8th appearance on the season Isaiah Jackson recorded his 3rd double-double of the season

