Meet Colts 2025 Undrafted Free Agents

Those on the list below will hope the Colts strong history with undrafted free agents will be on display again in 2025. Let's meet the Colts 2025 undrafted free agents:

1. DT-Devonta Davis (Florida Atlantic) Source: Getty An impressive athletic tester, Davis ran sub 5 seconds in the 40-yard dash at 6-3 and 300 pounds. Davis transferred from Jackson State, playing one season at Florida Atlantic. The Colts have some roles to be defined among the defensive tackle depth.

3. CB-Johnathan Edwards (Tulane) Source: Getty A former Indiana State player, Edwards spent last season at Tulane He brings an impressive size (6-1, 201) and speed profile (4.4 in the 40-yard dash) to the Colts

4. DT-Joe Evans (UTSA) Source: Getty On paper, Evans brings some intrigue at 6-2, 323 and having started his college career at LSU. Lou Anarumo had some dudes with the frame of Evans playing for him at Cincinnati.

5. OT-Marshall Foerner (Minnesota State) Source: Getty It’s a small undrafted class among the offensive line group, with no guard signed. Foerner appears to be a tackle at 6-6 and 308 pounds.

6. WR-Tyler Kahmann (Emporia State) Source: Getty Kahmann was one of the most decorated players ever to play at Emporia State, setting a league record with 54 career touchdowns. At 6-2 and 207 pounds, Kahmann is one of several undrafted wideouts in 2025.

7. DE-Desmond Little (UAB) Source: Getty Little played at LSU for 3 years before transferring to UAB. He had 11.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in 23 games with the Blazers.

8. TE-Maximilian Mang (Syracuse) Source: Getty The Colts add a big tight end in Mang (6-6, 263), who was mainly a blocker at Syracuse. Mang, a German native, recorded a total of 9 catches in 50 career games played.

9. WR-Coleman Owen (Ohio) Source: Getty Owen transferred from Northern Arizona in 2024 and had a decorated lone season with the Bobcats. The 5-10, 181-pound wideout had 1,245 receiving yards on 78 catches, with 8 touchdowns.

10. WR-Landon Parker (Troy) Source: Getty Parker has some NFL bloodlines with his father having played in the league. At 6-2, 211 pounds, Parker ran 4.4 in the 40-yard dash, offering a nice size and speed skillset.

11. WR-Blayne Taylor (Abilene Christian) Source: Getty Like Parker, Taylor is a smaller school guy with an impressive athletic profile. Taylor caught 73 balls for 1,117 yards and 8 touchdowns.

12. S-Ladarius Tennison (UCF) Source: Getty With an uncertain depth chart behind the starters, the Colts signed a couple of safeties in the undrafted class. Tennison (5-10, 207) played in 59 games at UCF, Ole Miss and Auburn, with 20.0. career tackles for loss.

13. K-Maddux Trujillo (Temple) Source: Getty You knew the Colts would add a kicker in this 2025 undrafted class. Trujillo has a massive lake, botting field goals of 60 and 64 last year (Trujillo was 16-of-22 on field goals last year). He became the first college kicker since 1977 to make two field goals past 60 yards.