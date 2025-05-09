Listen Live
Sports

Meet Colts 2025 Undrafted Free Agents

Published on May 9, 2025

New Mexico State v Texas A&M

Source: Tim Warner / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – Those on the list below will hope the Colts strong history with undrafted free agents will be on display again in 2025. Let’s meet the Colts 2025 undrafted free agents:

1. DT-Devonta Davis (Florida Atlantic)

DT-Devonta Davis (Florida Atlantic)
Source: Getty

An impressive athletic tester, Davis ran sub 5 seconds in the 40-yard dash at 6-3 and 300 pounds. Davis transferred from Jackson State, playing one season at Florida Atlantic. The Colts have some roles to be defined among the defensive tackle depth.

2. LB-Solomon DeShields (Texas A&M)

LB-Solomon DeShields (Texas A&M)
Source: Getty

The Colts have some familiarity with DeShields, as he played. at Pittsburgh for 3 years, when current Colts DL coach Charlie Partridge was on staff. At 6-2, 235, DeShields is an impressive athlete and will try to push a for a roster spot at a position without definites at No. 3, 4, 5 linebacker.

3. CB-Johnathan Edwards (Tulane)

CB-Johnathan Edwards (Tulane)
Source: Getty

A former Indiana State player, Edwards spent last season at Tulane He brings an impressive size (6-1, 201) and speed profile (4.4 in the 40-yard dash) to the Colts

4. DT-Joe Evans (UTSA)

DT-Joe Evans (UTSA)
Source: Getty

On paper, Evans brings some intrigue at 6-2, 323 and having started his college career at LSU. Lou Anarumo had some dudes with the frame of Evans playing for him at Cincinnati.

5. OT-Marshall Foerner (Minnesota State)

OT-Marshall Foerner (Minnesota State)
Source: Getty

It’s a small undrafted class among the offensive line group, with no guard signed. Foerner appears to be a tackle at 6-6 and 308 pounds.

6. WR-Tyler Kahmann (Emporia State)

WR-Tyler Kahmann (Emporia State)
Source: Getty

Kahmann was one of the most decorated players ever to play at Emporia State, setting a league record with 54 career touchdowns. At 6-2 and 207 pounds, Kahmann is one of several undrafted wideouts in 2025.

7. DE-Desmond Little (UAB)

DE-Desmond Little (UAB)
Source: Getty

Little played at LSU for 3 years before transferring to UAB. He had 11.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in 23 games with the Blazers.

8. TE-Maximilian Mang (Syracuse)

TE-Maximilian Mang (Syracuse)
Source: Getty

The Colts add a big tight end in Mang (6-6, 263), who was mainly a blocker at Syracuse. Mang, a German native, recorded a total of 9 catches in 50 career games played.

9. WR-Coleman Owen (Ohio)

WR-Coleman Owen (Ohio)
Source: Getty

Owen transferred from Northern Arizona in 2024 and had a decorated lone season with the Bobcats. The 5-10, 181-pound wideout had 1,245 receiving yards on 78 catches, with 8 touchdowns.

10. WR-Landon Parker (Troy)

WR-Landon Parker (Troy)
Source: Getty

Parker has some NFL bloodlines with his father having played in the league. At 6-2, 211 pounds, Parker ran 4.4 in the 40-yard dash, offering a nice size and speed skillset.

11. WR-Blayne Taylor (Abilene Christian)

WR-Blayne Taylor (Abilene Christian)
Source: Getty

Like Parker, Taylor is a smaller school guy with an impressive athletic profile. Taylor caught 73 balls for 1,117 yards and 8 touchdowns.

12. S-Ladarius Tennison (UCF)

S-Ladarius Tennison (UCF)
Source: Getty

With an uncertain depth chart behind the starters, the Colts signed a couple of safeties in the undrafted class. Tennison (5-10, 207) played in 59 games at UCF, Ole Miss and Auburn, with 20.0. career tackles for loss.

13. K-Maddux Trujillo (Temple)

K-Maddux Trujillo (Temple)
Source: Getty

You knew the Colts would add a kicker in this 2025 undrafted class. Trujillo has a massive lake, botting field goals of 60 and 64 last year (Trujillo was 16-of-22 on field goals last year). He became the first college kicker since 1977 to make two field goals past 60 yards.

14. S-Trey Washington (Mississippi)

S-Trey Washington (Mississippi)
Source: Getty

Undersized, Washington was a big-time tackler in the SEC. Washington (5-10, 205) led Ole Miss in tackles as a junior and was 3rd on the team in tackle this past season.

