Matriarch of Indiana Pacers Nancy Leonard Dies at 93

INDIANAPOLIS–The woman known as the Matriach of the Indiana Pacers, Nancy Leonard, has died.

Leonard’s children said Nancy died Tuesday night peacefully in her sleep after her health had been declining in recent months. She was 93 years old.

From 1976 to 1980, Pacer Head Coach Bobby “Slick” Leonard also served as general manager, where he worked in tandem with Nancy. Nancy handled the administrative duties as assistant general manager. However, the Pacers were nearly gutted in order to meet the financial burdens imposed by the ABA/NBA merger.

By 1977, the team was on the brink of leaving Indianapolis. To prevent that, they needed to sell 8,000 season tickets to raise $2 million. It was Nancy Leonard who came up with the idea for a telethon that she and Bobby would participate in; the “Save the Pacers” telethon, broadcast on live television on July 3. The telethon was successful.

“Bob, we’re at 8,028,” said Nancy to Bob on live television, which was immediately met with applause and the approving roar of the crowd at the Indiana Convention Center.

“The First Lady of Indiana basketball. Before every game, I knew I could count on a wink and a smile behind the bench. There is no Pacers basketball without Nancy Leonard. Can’t wait to see the day her name is in the rafters where it belongs. RIP to a legend and a beautiful soul,” said Pacer guard Tyrese Haliburton on social media Wednesday morning.

Bob Leonard met Nancy (a native of South Bend, Indiana) during his time at Indiana University. They met when Leonard tripped her when she strolled past him in health class. Four years later, on the day after they graduated from Indiana, they got married. They wound up having five children together over a marriage of 60 years.

“I refer to him as my gentle giant with the golden voice,” said Nancy at Bob’s funeral in 2021. He was 88 when he died. Bob Leonard would go on to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

“We are heartbroken to hear of Nancy Leonard’s passing. Quite simply, we would not be here without her. From the earliest days of the franchise, Nancy poured her heart and soul into the team, not just as the wife of Slick Leonard, but as a female trailblazer who rallied the community when we needed it the most. From organizing the now-legendary telethon that helped save the team to being a constant presence courtside as a true superfan, her passion for the organization made her beloved by generations of players, alumni and staff. She will always be part of the Pacers family and her legacy will continue to shape who we are. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Leonard family and all who were touched by Nancy’s remarkable life,” said the Simon Family and Pacers Sports and Entertainment.

The Pacers won three ABA championships in 1970, 1972, and 1973. They are still searching for their first NBA title.

