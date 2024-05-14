Knicks Pummel Pacers on Boards, Take Game 5

NEW YORK-The New York Knicks erased an early seven point deficit to dominate the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals Tuesday night 121-91.

The Knicks controlled the rebounds. They outrebounded Indiana 53-29. The Knicks also snagged 20 offensive rebounds to Indiana’s five.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson scored 44 points while making 18 of 35 shot attempts. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton scored 13 points on 5 of 9 shooting. Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 22 points.

The Pacers have been averaging 10 turnovers per game in the playoffs. On Tuesday night, they had 18 while the Knicks had just nine.

The Knicks lead the series 3-2. Game 6 is in Indianapolis Friday night. If the Knicks win one more game, they win the series and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.