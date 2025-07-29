Kindergarten Student With Rare Form of Brain Cancer in Johnson County to get Big Welcome on First Day of School

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.–The Clark-Pleasant Police Department says they want the first day of school on Wednesday for a kindergarten student dealing with rare brain cancer to be a memorable one.The little girl was diagnosed with the cancer in 2022, but she has since faced multiple recurrences, and it has now been deemed inoperable.“We will be escorting this special student, and her family, from their residence to Pleasant Crossing Elementary just before arrival time. With everything she’s been fighting through, she’s super excited to have her first day of kindergarten,” said Clark-Pleasant Police Department Chief Chad Pryce. Pryce says both firefighters and police officers will welcome the girl to school. “They’re going to welcome her right at Pleasant Crossing,” said Pryce. Pryce says Worthsville Road and a couple of other county roads will be affected, but only in the morning. “Anywhere between 8:30 and 8:45 in the morning is when she’ll be heading towards school,” said Pryce. The idea for this is one that came from the girl’s stepfather.“He reached out to us, gave us her story, and asked if we would help make her first day of school special. It just took off from there,” said Pryce. Greenwood Christian Church has made their south parking lot available for anyone to park and line the sidewalks of Worthsville Road along the escort route. “While we love and appreciate all of this support, we ask our community to keep the sides of 125 West leading up to the school clear for First Responders lining the road. There will be lights and sirens actively running from numerous agency’s department vehicles,” said Pryce.