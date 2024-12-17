Indianapolis Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

If you’re looking to skip the stress of cooking at home this holiday season, several Indianapolis-area restaurants are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, offering everything from Asian fusion to classic steakhouses. Here’s a list of places where you can enjoy a meal this Christmas eve and day :

1. Asian Harbor 203 W. Michigan St.

Open: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)

This downtown restaurant serves a blend of Chinese and Japanese dishes, including sushi, stir-fries, and hibachi dinners.

3. Buca di Beppo 35 N. Illinois St. and 659 US 31 S. Greenwood

Open: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)

This Italian-American chain is serving up classic pasta dishes, soups, and salads. They also offer carryout packages like the Holiday Feast.

4. Del Frisco's Double Eagle 14 W. Maryland St.

Open: Noon – 9 p.m. (Christmas Eve), 2 – 8 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Indulge in a 38-ounce New York strip steak, or choose from the regular steakhouse menu.

5. Eddie Merlot's

3645 E. 96th St.

Open: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)

This steakhouse features a holiday menu with wagyu meatballs, braised short ribs, and elk chops.

6. Fat Rooster 1 S. Capitol Ave.

Open: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)

A Hyatt Regency gem offering upscale breakfast dishes, sandwiches, and pizza.

7. Fogo de Chao 117 E. Washington St.

Open: 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Christmas Eve), 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Savor the churrasco experience with fire-roasted meats served tableside.

8. McCormick and Schmick's 110 N. Illinois St.

Open: 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)

Enjoy a three-course holiday meal, with options like filet mignon, swordfish, and cheesecake for dessert.

9. The Oceanaire Seafood Room 30 S. Meridian St.

Open: 4 – 9 p.m. (Christmas Eve), 1 – 8 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Feast on fresh seafood, including crab legs, lobster, and oysters.

10. Okaya Sushi and Hibachi Kitchen 11009 Allisonville Rd., Fishers

Open: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Christmas Eve), Noon – 9 p.m. (Christmas Day)

A Japanese spot offering hibachi, sushi, and bento meals.

11. Prime 47 Carmel 14300 Clay Terrace Blvd., Carmel

Open: 4 – 8 p.m. (Christmas Eve only)

Enjoy traditional steakhouse fare before the restaurant closes for Christmas Day.

12. Ruth's Chris Steakhouse 45 S. Illinois St., 2727 E. 86th St.

Open: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Christmas Eve), 3 – 8 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Ruth’s Chris offers a classic steakhouse menu along with a daytime holiday lunch.

13. Santorini Greek Kitchen (Holiday Buffet) Biltwell Event Center, 950 S. White River Parkway W.

Open: 4 – 8 p.m. (Christmas Eve)

This Mediterranean buffet features dishes like gyros, moussaka, and baklava.

14. Sullivan's Steakhouse 3316 E. 86th St.

Open: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Christmas Eve), Noon – 8 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Sullivan’s offers a special holiday menu, with steak, seafood, and a variety of wines.

15. Tomo Japanese Steakhouse Source: Getty 7411 N. Keystone Ave.

Open: Noon – 9:30 p.m. (Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)

Enjoy traditional Japanese dishes like sushi, tempura, and hibachi at this northside restaurant.

16. Wisanggeni Pawon 2450 E. 71st St.

Open: Noon – 10 p.m. (Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)

Taste Indonesian specialties like nasi goreng (fried rice), beef rendang, and Javanese noodles.