Discontinued Sodas You Forgot About

Published on August 22, 2025

“Soda,” “pop,” “coke,” whatever you call it this sweet carbonated drink is Americana. And what’s more Americana then the queen of country music, Dolly Parton?

Dolly Parton now has her own flavor of Coca-Cola. It’s called 40th Pop Fizz, and it’s to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Dollywood, which turns 40 next year.

While you can only get the cherry cream soda drink at Dollywood, people online are already giving it mixed reviews.

Whether you love it or “can’t decide,” it’s a product of Dolly so it’s already nationally loved.

Dolly’s new announcement has us thinking about all the other beloved (or not) sodas that have come and gone.

1. Tab

We can’t start this list off without including Coca-Cola’s first diet soda, Tab.

This calorie-free drink launched in 1963 and had a dedicated following up until it’s discontinuation in 2020. The Diet Coke fans really are to blame for this one. 

 

2. Crystal Pepsi

Pepsi has had a few missteps over the years, Pepsi Blue, Pepsi A.M, but Crystal Pepsi might be the crowned “uh-oh” winner. 

Pepsi decided to create a clear version of its already successful drink in 1992. Apparently the “pure” taste didn’t set well with consumers as it pretty quickly disappeared by 1993. 

3. “New” Coke

Another rebrand misfire, this time by Coke. Coke Life, Coca-Cola BlāK, Coca-Cola C2, none were as a colossal of a failure then “New” Coke. 

In 1985, the public backlash commenced in full force when Coca-Cola introduced “New Coke.” Apparently Coke decided to compete with Pepsi by completely changing their own formula. 

Well, the people spoke and spoke up loudly and New Coke was just a long forgotten nightmare. 

 

4. Slice

This fruity drink came on the scene in 1984 blending real fruit juice into flavors like apple. 

Slice was discontinued in the 2000s, but many argue it was just before it’s time. 

5. Surge

Surge was Coca-Cola’s attempted rival to Pepsi’s Mountain Dew. 

Introduced in 1996, the neon-green exciting new drink targeted towards teenagers and those who love the extreme. Unfortunately, it wasn’t extreme enough and disappeared in 2003, with a brief revival in 2014. 

6. Hubba Bubba Soda

Who doesn’t love chewing their beverage? 

Hubba Bubba attempted to bring it’s bubblegum flavor to fizzy pink light in 1987. It’s all that surprising that it was quickly off shelves by the late ’80s. 

 

7. Aspen

Another fruity refreshing soda gone to the waste side. 

The clear apple-flavored soda was launched in 1978. While the crisp drink had a fan following, it wasn’t enough to sustain the soda and was off shelves by 1982. 

