Listen Live
Politics

Chiefs kicker says the issue is not guns, it’s the lack of fathers in the home

Published on March 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chiefs kicker says the issue is not guns, it’s the lack of fathers in the home.

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2: 

 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1.  Embattled NY AG Letitia James accused of bullying women with trans sports stance in new federal lawsuit

New York State Attorney General (NYS AG) Letitia James... Source:Getty

 Embattled NY AG Letitia James accused of bullying women with trans sports stance in new federal lawsuit

Listen: 

2. In college commencement ceremonies, graduates wear graduation gowns and graduation sashes.

In college commencement ceremonies, graduates wear graduation gowns and graduation sashes. Source:Getty

16 worst-paying college majors – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/16/worst-paying-college-majors-five-years-after-graduation.html

Listen:

3. Chiefs kicker says the issue is not guns, its the lack of fathers in the home

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Source:Getty

Popcorn Moment: Chiefs kicker says the issue is not guns, it’s the lack of fathers in the home – https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1769820459795640468?s=20

Listen:

4. Holcomb vetoes antisemitism bill in Indiana for failing to be a real bill that made any sense

Gov. Eric Holcomb announces creation of a commission to review public health in Indiana, to be chaired by former Noblesville Sen. Luke Kenley (R) and former state health commissioner Judy Monroe (masked, in background).

Holcomb vetoes antisemitism bill in Indiana for failing to be a real bill that made any sense – https://www.ibj.com/articles/holcomb-vetoes-antisemitism-bill-signs-proclamation 

Listen:

Trending
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs 4 items
Politics

Chiefs kicker says the issue is not guns, it’s the lack of fathers in the home

Image of Carson Hughes
Local

Update: Indiana DNR Finds Body of Missing Teenager

Police Lights
Local

Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple Shooting

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

--Developers are about to build an $18 million apartment community
News

Southport to See $18 Million Investment in Redevelopment Project

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Saturday Night Shooting Kills One in Fishers

Police lights
Local

A Person Fatally Shot at a Home on the Far East Side of Indianapolis

Multi colored generic books in shelf, horizontal
Local

Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close