Chiefs kicker says the issue is not guns, it’s the lack of fathers in the home.
This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2:
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Embattled NY AG Letitia James accused of bullying women with trans sports stance in new federal lawsuitSource:Getty
Embattled NY AG Letitia James accused of bullying women with trans sports stance in new federal lawsuit
Listen:
2. In college commencement ceremonies, graduates wear graduation gowns and graduation sashes.Source:Getty
16 worst-paying college majors – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/16/worst-paying-college-majors-five-years-after-graduation.html
Listen:
3. Chiefs kicker says the issue is not guns, its the lack of fathers in the homeSource:Getty
Popcorn Moment: Chiefs kicker says the issue is not guns, it’s the lack of fathers in the home – https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1769820459795640468?s=20
Listen:
4. Holcomb vetoes antisemitism bill in Indiana for failing to be a real bill that made any sense
Holcomb vetoes antisemitism bill in Indiana for failing to be a real bill that made any sense – https://www.ibj.com/articles/holcomb-vetoes-antisemitism-bill-signs-proclamation
Listen: