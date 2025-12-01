5 Facts About Christmas That’ll Get You In The Christmas Spirit

We are only a couple days away from Christmas Day. If you still need help getting into the Christmas spirit, there are some fascinating facts about Christmas that will add another layer to your appreciation for the longstanding holiday tradition.

Christmas is a joyful holiday with a rich history that is full of special customs and traditions. If you’ve ever wondered where these customs originated from, there is a lot to be explored.

Want to flex your knowledge of the Christmas tradition at your family Christmas party this year? Here are five fun facts about Christmas that you may be surprised to learn.

1. The world’s tallest Christmas tree was 221 feet tall Source:Pixabay/jill111 According to Guinness World Records, the world’s tallest cut Christmas tree was a 64.6 m (212 ft) Douglas fir (Pseudotsuga menziesii) erected and decorated at Northgate Shopping Center, Seattle, Washington, USA, in December 1950. 2. Milk and cookies for Santa is a historic tradition that teaches a valuable lesson Source:Getty Leaving milk and cookies for Santa is a popular tradition where children show gratitude for Santa’s hard work. This custom began in the 1930s during the Great Depression, teaching kids the importance of giving and sharing even during tough times. 3. Alabama was the first U.S. state to recognize Christmas in 1836 Source:Getty In 1836, Alabama officially recognised Christmas as a holiday, becoming the first state in the United States to do so. This decision helped popularise Christmas celebrations across the country. 4. “Silent Night” is the most recorded Christmas song ever Source:Getty You might wonder which of the Christmas classics on your playlist is the most popular. The answer is “Silent Night,” which has accumulated over 733 recorded versions since 1978. 5. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was created for a store Source:Getty Rudolph’s story was written in 1939 by Robert L. May for Montgomery Ward, a department store, to give as a holiday booklet for kids. It became so popular that it was later a song and movie.