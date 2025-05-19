2025 Indy 500 Starting Grid: Where Each Driver Will Start The Race Following Recent Violations

2025 Indy 500 Starting Grid: Where Each Driver Will Start The R...
2025 Indy 500 Starting Grid: Where Each Driver Will Start The Race Following Recent ViolationsThe Indianapolis 500, often called “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” is steeped in a history that dates back to 1911. Each year, this legendary event brings together the world’s best drivers, teams, and engineers, all vying for a place in motorsport history. The Indy 500 never fails to capture millions of fans worldwide. Every edition of the race crafts its own narrative, shaped by both the triumphs and trials of those who take on the 2.5-mile oval. From pole-winning runs to determined drives through the field, and the occasional curveball thrown by unforeseen circumstances, anticipation builds as the starting lineup sets the stage for an unforgettable Sunday in May. This year, the lead-up to the race has been no exception. The 2025 Indy 500 has already delivered plenty of drama, highlighted by penalties issued during the qualification rounds. Notably, the decisions regarding Team Penske’s entries have upended expectations, pushing Josef Newgarden and Will Power, both former winners, to the back of the grid. The violations have shaken up the established order and injected even more intrigue into an already unpredictable event. While drivers and teams adapt to last-minute changes, fans are left to ponder how the shuffled starting grid will influence the action. Will the rearranged lineup create room for an underdog to shine, or will stalwart competitors fight their way to the front? If there’s one thing history has taught us, it’s that the Indy 500 is a stage where anything can happen. Take a look at the starting grid for the Indianapolis 500 below! Find more Indy 500 content here!
1. (83) Robert Shwartzman (R), (75) Takuma Sato, (5) Pato O'Ward
2. (9) Scott Dixon, (60) Felix Rosenqvist, (10) Alex Palou
3. (4) David Malukas, (7) Christian Lundgaard, (28) Marcus Ericsson
4. (3) Scott McLaughlin, (76) Conor Daly, (20) Alexander Rossi
5. (8) Kyffin Simpson, (33) Ed Carpenter, (14) Santino Ferrucci
6. (30) Devlin DeFrancesco, (77) Sting Ray Robb, (21) Christian Rasmussen
7. (17) Kyle Larson, (45) Louis Foster (R), (90) Callum Ilott
8. (06) Helio Castroneves, (27) Kyle Kirkwood, (6) Nolan Siegel (R)
9. (23) Ryan Hunter-Reay, (24) Jack Harvey, (26) Colton Herta
10. (15) Graham Rahal, (98) Marco Andretti, (66) Marcus Armstrong
11. (18) Rinus Veekay, (2) Josef Newgarden, (12) Will Power
