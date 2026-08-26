Tony Katz 2nd Hr 8/26/26: Rotten Jamie Raskin
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Why isn’t at Kroger with Tony to raise money for flood victims?
And why are the stations being treated better than us?
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin smears President Trump as a “psychotic dictator.”
Marketplace on hiatus until we figure things out.
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