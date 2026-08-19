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Jason Kelce Wants You to Pee on Your Data Center

Published on August 19, 2026
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Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.

“Let’s pee on computers together and save humanity.”

Watch out We Are the World, there’s a new universal anthem of unity in town!

Liquid Death and Garage Beer teamed up to create a hysterical satire P(EE).S.A. about data centers.

The promotional video features Garage Beers co-founder and former NFL star Jason Kelce leading a group of people in an anthem about using urine to cool data centers.

Kelce starts the video by talking about how A.I. data centers waste millions of gallons of water. Their solution? Send them your pee in a mason jar and they’ll use THAT to cool off the computers instead of wasting water.

The tongue-in-cheek promo is a reaction to the recent polling showing that 7 out of 10 Americans are opposed to data centers being built in their communities. The CEO of Garage Beer said they teamed up with Liquid Death to raise awareness in the best way they know how, humor. “Water is the world’s most valuable resource, and data centers are a hot topic, so we got together to have some fun, while raising a little awareness.”

While they are joking about sending your pee containers to data centers, they are selling Data Center Coolant Collectors on their website.

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Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy

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