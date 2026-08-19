Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Ballard Says Indiana’s SOS Race Is Bigger Than Party Lines

And He's Betting Voters Agree 

Published on August 19, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
  • Ballard believes the average person is no longer represented, forming a new 'Lincoln Party' to challenge the two-party status quo.
  • Ballard promises to keep the SOS office neutral, not endorsing or fundraising for any candidates or parties.
  • Independents make up 41% of Indiana voters, yet 95% of state legislature seats are effectively decided in party primaries.
An older man in a suit speaking into a microphone on a stage.
Source: Greg Ballard / Greg Ballard

Ballard Says Indiana’s SOS Race Is Bigger Than Party Lines — And He’s Betting Voters Agree 

Greg Ballard isn’t running for Secretary of State to win over Republicans. He’s running because he thinks both parties have rigged the game against everyone else — and he told Tony Katz exactly that. 

“I don’t think the average person in America is represented anymore,” Ballard said, laying out the case for why he’s launching his campaign under a brand-new banner, the Lincoln Party, rather than as a Republican or a straight independent. 

Ballard, the two-term former Republican mayor of Indianapolis and a 23-year Marine veteran of the Gulf War, isn’t shy about why he thinks the office needs a shake-up by highlighting the turmoil surrounding current Secretary of State Diego Morales — the travel expenses, and the controversial handling of the redistricting commission.

“We have the Secretary of State as the head of the RECAC Commission making choices based on people who we already know he has alliances with,” Ballard said. Translation: the office has become a political tool, not a neutral referee, and Ballard says he’s the only candidate willing to say the job should be walled off from politics entirely. “I will not endorse anybody. I will not donate to anybody. I will not fundraise for anybody in that office,” he said flatly. 

That’s not exactly a shock line for a guy running outside the two-party structure — but the numbers he threw at Katz are the real story. Forty-one percent of Hoosiers identify as independents, Ballard said, compared to just 29 percent Republican and 21 percent Democrat. Nationally, that independent number climbs toward 46 percent. And yet, he argued, 95 percent of Indiana’s legislature is effectively decided in May primaries — by roughly 10 percent of voters — not in competitive November general elections. 

Katz pushed him on the obvious irony: forming a party to fight partisanship sounds like exactly the kind of faction the founding fathers warned about. Ballard’s answer was blunt — state law forces the move. Getting on the ballot as an independent required 37,000 signatures and cost over $700,000, a hurdle he says was “purposefully” built by both parties to protect their own turf. Forming a party, he says, is simply the only legal vehicle to keep giving independents a path forward. 

Ballard also dropped a number most political operatives don’t advertise: 244 independents have run for office across Indiana in the last two cycles — and more than half of them won. 

Ballard joins Democrat Beau Bayh, Republican Max Engling and Libertarian Lauri Shillings in the race, with debates still to come before Hoosiers head to the polls. 

Related Stories

Hear Tony Katz break it down live weekdays on WIBC 93.1 FM, or catch the full segment on-demand. 

Listen to the “Ballard Says Indiana’s SOS Race Is Bigger Than Party Lines” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Florida’s Jolly (D) rejects the DSA, thus the Democrats will reject him and he will lose in November

Today on the Marketplace:    Chevy Chase Signed Caddyshack Ty Webb Trading Card

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Wait Till Your Father Gets Home

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show in full here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio       

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Night street scene with emergency vehicles, flashing lights, and a red traffic cone on the sidewalk.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

4 Detained, Guns Found After Downtown Indy Shooting Injures 2

Comments
RICE PENCE
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Mike Pence Puts The GOP On Notice

Comments
Local Weather U.S.
Local  |  Staff

Indiana Flooding: Live Updates

Comments
Three mugshot-style headshot photographs of adult men with varying facial features and hairstyles.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Tren de Aragua Members Linked to $2M Indy Jewelry Heist

Comments
Storm total rainfall map for Indiana, showing rainfall amounts ranging from 0.55 inches to 6.88 inches across the state from Tuesday 8/13 through Thursday 8/17.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Flooding Threat Continues into Next Week

Comments
A smiling woman with blonde hair wearing a black blazer against a gray background.
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indiana’s Secretary Of State Race Is A Four-Way Mess

Comments
A group of emergency responders in bright uniforms wading through a flooded forest at night, with a fire hydrant visible in the foreground.
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

IFD Conducts 29 Water Rescues in 24 Hours as Flooding Grips Rocky Ripple, Ravenswood

Comments
2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles - Arrivals
CHA  |  Nick Cottongim

Notable Actress Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36, Father Confirms

Comments
Local News
A smiling man with a beard wearing a light blue shirt and navy blue tie, standing outdoors in a natural setting.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Former Indiana FSSA Director Fights Indiana Disability Care Crisis

Comments
Asian doctor holding court hammer for and crime law justice, forensic medicine.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Appeals Court Blocks Indiana Law Censoring Out-of-State Abortion Info

Comments
Aerial view of a large commercial and industrial area with numerous buildings, roads, and parking lots.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Approves Two Outdoor Refreshment Areas Starting Sept. 1

Comments
Headshot of a man with dreadlocks, facial tattoos, and a red shirt.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indy Man Gets 65 Years in Christmas Shooting That Left 1 Dead

Comments
Headshot of a man with dreadlocks and a beard, wearing a navy blue shirt, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Man Served Murder Warrant In 2025 Indy Killing

Comments
Chris Garten
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana Senate Republican Caucus Endorses Garten for Pro Tem

Comments
Indiana State Police
Local  |  Staff

State Police Investigate Another Inmate’s Death at Jackson County Jail

Comments
A close-up portrait of a man with dreadlocks and facial tattoos, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Arrest Made in July Fatal Shooting on Indy’s Near Northeast Side

Comments
Local Weather U.S.
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Watch Out for Scammers Washing Up in Flood Zones

Comments
Gavel and Scales of Justice
Local  |  Fox 59/WANE

Gov. Braun Defends Firing Utility Chief Andy Zay in Court Filings

Comments
Headshot of a middle-aged African American man with a beard, looking directly at the camera with a neutral expression.
Local  |  FOX 59

Indy Man Accused of Attempted Murder After Police Shootout

Comments
Salvation Army Continues To Distribute Food In Pennsylvania During Coronavirus Outbreak
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Salvation Army Works to Assist Indiana Flood, Storm Victims

Comments
A man in a suit speaking at a podium with microphones, gesturing with his hands. The podium has "SENATE" written on it.
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Deery Asks Indiana Supreme Court to Take Recount Case

Comments
"Alan Jackson: The Last Show" Concert Special Red Carpet
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Thomas Rhett Concert Planned for LIV Golf Indianapolis Canceled

Comments
More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close