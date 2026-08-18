Tony Katz 1st Hr 8/18/26: Carmel Flooding, Sue Finkam
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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The White River will flow into the quarry
MOU with Iran has expired
Hopefully the unrest in Iran grows and the people fight
Deery Asks Indiana Supreme Court to Take Recount Case
Mayor Sue Finkam joins talk about the looming flooding crisis in Carmel
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