Mangione Pleads Guilty in UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Murder

Source: Pool / Getty

NEW YORK — Luigi Mangione is pleading guilty to federal stalking charges resulting in the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione read a statement in court, sharing how he stalked Thompson and shot him, saying he posed as an investor to gain information about the Manhattan conference Thompson was attending at the time of his death.

Prosecutors say Mangione entered an open plea, which means they are free to seek the maximum penalty under the law when he is sentenced on Dec. 18.

Thompson’s family and colleagues were in court, releasing a statement saying nothing will ease the pain, but they look to the court to ensure the sentencing reflects the severity of the crime.