Todd Blanche Officially Sworn in as Attorney General

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Todd Blanche has been sworn in as the next Attorney General.

The ceremony took place in the Oval Office on Monday.

The Senate confirmed Blanche on Saturday after weeks of debate with a handful of Republicans in opposition. The vote was 50-49, with Republican senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joining Democrats in opposition.

Some Republicans expressed concerns about Blanche having a possible conflict of interest because he was President Trump’s former personal attorney, and because he helped create Trump’s now-rescinded one-point-eight-billion-dollar “anti-weaponization” fund.