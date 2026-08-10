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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 1st Hr 8/10/26: School is back, Low Key Trump, Bernie

Tony Katz: School is back, Trump is "low keying" it, Day of reckoning for the WNBA, Bernie Sanders wants a pause in AI Development, Why is Gen Z smoking

Published on August 10, 2026
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Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

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It’s back to school

Why is communist Jesse Brown singing?

Trump is “low keying it” with Iran. 

The day of reckoning is here for the WNBA. 

Bernie Sanders calls for AI development pause

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Why is Gen Z smoking? Connection

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