Tony Katz 1st Hr 8/7/26: State Fair, Trump Birthright Citizenship EO
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Bring on the Indiana State Fair
We’re days away from a deal Trump says
Mamdani Booed Off Stage in Under a Minute at NYPD Event
Trump signs new birthright citizenship
Where’s the apology to Tony from Heritage Indiana?
Traffic is bad Matt Bair
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