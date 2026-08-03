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Minimum Wage For Every U.S. State (Highest to Lowest)

Minimum wage laws vary dramatically depending on where you live and work, and the gap between the highest and lowest states is significant. While the federal minimum wage has remained frozen at $7.25 per hour since 2009, more than 30 states have opted to set their own, higher rates to better match local costs of living.

California, Connecticut, and Washington currently lead the way with the highest minimum wages in the country, while 18 states — including Indiana — still default to the federal minimum.

The differences can mean thousands of dollars a year in take-home pay for full-time workers depending on which state line they live on.

Take a look below at the current 2026 minimum wage for all 50 states, ranked from highest to lowest.

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Source: WageByState.com, updated 2026

1.California — $17.00/hr (Being raised to $17.40 in 2027)

2. Connecticut — $16.35/hr

3. Washington — $16.28/hr

4. New York — $16.00/hr

5. New Jersey — $15.49/hr