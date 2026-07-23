Listen Live
Close
National

Sen. Young Calls for Passage of Bill Supporting Small Businesses

According to Indiana Sen. Todd Young, over 1.2 million Hoosiers are employed by small businesses.

Published on July 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Senate Returns To Work On Capitol Hill After Fourth Of July Holiday
Source: Finn Gomez / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young is looking for ways to support small businesses and deny fraudsters from taking advantage of the system.

The senator spoke on the Senate floor this week in support of his Assisting Small Businesses, Not Fraudsters Act, legislation that would bar individuals convicted of defrauding certain COVID-era Small Business Administration loan and grant programs from receiving future SBA financial assistance.

Young’s legislation is included in the Protecting American Taxpayers Act from Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa).

“Senator Ernst has been relentlessly focused and a tireless advocate for combatting fraud and ensuring that taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly,” Sen. Young said on the Senate floor this week.

According to Sen. Young, over 1.2 million Hoosiers are employed by small businesses. He called them “the backbone of our modern economy.”

“In fact, the way to grow an economy is to figure out how to get more people to start businesses and to grow those small businesses into larger businesses,” said Sen. Young. “Our federal small business programs exist for that purpose: to help hardworking entrepreneurs grow their businesses, to create more jobs.”

Sen. Young said these programs do not exist to reward those who have defrauded taxpayers. During the COVID pandemic, Young stated that some individuals exploited emergency Small Business Administration relief programs for personal gain.

“Their actions diverted resources away from legitimate small businesses in Indiana and across the country, and they undermined confidence in these important programs,” he said.

The principle behind Sen. Young’s bill is, in his words, simple. If someone is convicted of defrauding the Small Business Administration through certain COVID-era loan or grant programs, then that individual would not be eligible to receive future financial assistance from the Small Business Administration.

“Honest, hard-working entrepreneurs and small business owners shouldn’t have to compete with convicted fraudsters for federal opportunities,” Sen. Young added. “Every taxpayer dollar lost to fraud is a dollar that cannot help legitimate small businesses expand, hire workers, or invest in their future.”

Related Tags

Assisting Small Businesses, Not Fraudsters Act Senator Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Todd Young Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
A man speaking at a podium with the text "Make Indiana Salty Again" displayed on a banner behind him.
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Left Loses Its Head After Braun Ends Indiana Discrimination

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Man Sues IMPD After Body Camera Disproves Attempted Murder Charge

Homeless Encampment
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis Sending Its Homeless To Ft Wayne

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Staff

Indiana Law Shuts Down I-465 Variable Speed Signs

A hazy, smoke-filled landscape along a river with a bridge, as reported by the weather forecast for Indianapolis, Indiana on July 19, 2026.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Wildfire Smoke Keeps Air Quality Poor in Indiana

A sign in a grassy yard that reads "WE SUPPORT the DUNREITH FIRE DEPT.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Heated Town Meetings Expose Missing Funds and Fire Dept. Shutdown

Park
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Former Employees Say Indy Parks Has a ‘Broken System’

Junior soccer players practicing outside on a bright sunny day. Active lifestyle for kids.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Bargersville Youth Soccer Skipped Coach Background Checks

Local News
Indiana National Guard logo.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana National Guard Unit Takes Part in Combat Readiness Exercise

A person wearing glasses and a white shirt, with a serious expression on their face.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Former Heritage Christian Director Appears in Court

Mosquito on the skin drinks blood macrophotography
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

West Nile Detected in Tippecanoe County Mosquitoes

Police Lights: Shooting
Local  |  FOX 59

Man Arrested After Police Chase in Lawrence

Headshot of a bald, bearded man with a serious expression.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Columbus Man Arrested in Murder of 89-Year-Old Landlord

Police officers standing near a police vehicle in front of a large commercial building.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Shooting in Meijer Parking Lot Leaves Person Injured

Night scene of a city street with several vehicles, including a police car with flashing red lights, parked along the curb.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Two Officers Hurt

Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Fever Break Numerous Records in 123-88 Win Over Sun

Headshot of a middle-aged man with a gray beard wearing a blue shirt.
Local  |  Staff

Indianapolis Man Convicted of Child Molesting

A middle-aged man with glasses and a beard wearing a suit and tie, standing in front of American and Indiana state flags.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Gov. Braun Appoints Jerrells to Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission

Greg Ballard
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

State of Indiana Certifies Ballard for November Ballot

Red and blue emergency vehicle lights illuminating the night.
Local  |  FOX 59

Indy Woman Charged for Forcing Toddler to Perform Sexual Acts

Child patient with IV line in hand sleep on hospital bed. Medical palliation healthcare concept
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

End of Haitian TPS Status Could Cost Indiana 2,000 Health Workers

Headshot of a young Black man with a serious expression, wearing a green shirt.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IMPD: Infant Death Leads to Murder Charge

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close