Suspicious election results favor the left, raising concerns about the integrity of the US electoral process.

The Save America Act, requiring national voter ID, is crucial to maintaining voter integrity and fair elections.

Delayed ballot counting and the mysterious death of Senator Lindsey Graham further fuel distrust in the system.

Source: KELLY KIMBALL / Getty

Biggest Threat To US Is Domestic Not Foreign

Is the US election system rigged? This week on the podcast, Ethan Hatcher is joined by Conspiracy Carl discuss the latest developments in the ongoing debate over election integrity.

Carl expressed his concerns about the state of the country’s electoral process. “Every single close election always seems to swing and favor the left,” he said, highlighting the suspicious nature of recent election results. “It’s not the Chinese or foreign threats that are the problem, it’s the threats at home.”

Carl pointed to the Save America Act, a proposed legislation that would require a national voter ID, as a crucial step towards maintaining voter integrity. “This is one of the last bastions of hope that the American people have to maintain voter integrity,” he emphasized. “If we don’t pass this, we’re essentially giving up on the idea of fair elections.”

He also touched on the issue of mail-in ballots, citing the example of the recent primary election in Los Angeles, where a candidate named Spencer Pratt lost to an unknown communist. “They’re continuing to count ballots weeks after the election day,” he said, “and that’s something that the Supreme Court has now sided with as a matter of constitutional law.”

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Carl’s comments were met with a thoughtful response from Ethan, who acknowledged the importance of addressing domestic threats to election integrity. “We can’t let the pressure up,” he said. “It might be a year’s long approach, like Roe versus Wade, but it’s something that can be done because it aligns with the will of the American people.”

The conversation also delved into the mysterious death of Senator Lindsey Graham, with the guest suggesting that something more sinister might have occurred. “He was a relatively spry young guy,”

Members of Congress have access to the best healthcare in the world. Senator Graham’s condition if true would have been caught and treated, he was after all one of the most powerful salesmen for the military industrial complex, and his wellbeing was important to many, “but he died suddenly. I suspect there’s more to it.”

This segment of the podcast raises important questions about the state of American democracy and the need for greater transparency in the electoral process. If you’re concerned about the integrity of our elections, tune in to hear the full conversation and decide for yourself what you think.

Listen to the full episode to hear more about the Save America Act, the importance of voter ID, and the suspicious circumstances surrounding Senator Lindsey Graham’s death.

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